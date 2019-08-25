Editorial

With Seriti shattered, truth about arms deal must follow - and consequences

Commissions of inquiry are generally initiated to prise the veil of secrecy from sensitive topics. In some cases, however, politicians use them to be seen to be doing something, while further muddying the waters around an issue on which they are reluctant to act.



But it is an unusual commission of inquiry whose sole aim is to obscure, and to cover up. And that, quite obviously now, seems to have been the objective of the ill-starred Seriti commission of inquiry into the arms deal, headed by judge Willie Seriti...