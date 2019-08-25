Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe violence alarms US, EU
Comedian who 'made fun of government' dragged from her bed and stripped naked
25 August 2019 - 00:00
A violent crackdown on anti-government activists has increased international scrutiny of Zimbabwe's security forces.
Ten trade union officials were arrested on Friday along with a human rights lawyer, Doug Coltart, who said he had been beaten and kicked by riot police...
