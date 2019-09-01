Opinion

Dare to bypass the Left and be waylaid by hypocrisy

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

Every day, officials at the National Treasury have to find around R1bn to repay the interest on our national debt. If it ever happened one day that they couldn't manage, then we would be, as a country, what you and I would be if we missed a car payment. Buggered.



So while Treasury boffins are busy making sure policemen, teachers and nurses get paid every month by the broken government departments they work for, it'd be pretty normal for them to wonder why this all has to be so difficult...