Opinion
Little remorse or candour as Buthelezi steps down from IFP hot seat after a career of double dealing
01 September 2019 - 00:06
IFP supporters last weekend descended on Ulundi, capital of the erstwhile KwaZulu bantustan, to pay homage to Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as he finally bowed out from the helm of the party he founded and led for almost half a century.
It's an extraordinary innings whose longevity is rivalled only by the likes of Paul Biya of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who turned their respective countries into personal fiefdoms...
