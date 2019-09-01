Editorial

On gun deaths, we are the pot calling the kettle black

There are few issues that elicit as much outrage as the frequent mass shootings in the US, with South Africans often joining the chorus of condemnation. We react so strongly because of the tragic loss of life and because, from where we stand, what has become an American disease seems so easy to fix. If guns were not as readily available in the US, there would be fewer mass shootings. Period.



We ponder the lives lost - 102 people dead in 17 mass killings so far this year, according to ABC News - and the trauma experienced by survivors and witnesses, and we shake our heads over how preventable it all was. But in our own country, we have the exact same pathology going on - gun control is simply not stringent enough, and as a result a staggering average of 23 people are shot dead every day. ..