Editorial
Time to decide on Tito's plan - and all those other plans too
01 September 2019 - 00:00
Finance minister Tito Mboweni is an unconventional minister in every sense. He said he did not want the job and was serving as a courtesy to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC.
Officials at the National Treasury whisper about how he has set up a private office on his farm in Magoebaskloof, Limpopo, from where he runs the country's finances. Mboweni often takes to Twitter to attack colleagues. Ramaphosa had to intervene when Mboweni and Gauteng premier David Makhura exchanged blows on social media over e-tolls...
