Where to now for 'traditional' banks amid the big shift to digital?

Customers are key as never before as banks navigate the future

Plate tectonics, the scientific theory describing the large-scale motion of the major continental plates across the Earth’s lithosphere, has shaped our planet for millennia. These gradual but powerful forces of change have left a lasting impression on our landscape.



A cursory analysis of the state of financial services and, specifically, the evolution of banks draws a timely parallel with plate tectonics, as the battle for relevance to customers and society ensues...