Comrade Bob to some ... how SA leaders saw Robert Mugabe

In his 2018 book, 'How to Steal a Country', Robin Renwick, facilitator of the 1979 Lancaster House deal that led to Zimbabwe's independence, describes how SA's three democratic presidents felt about Robert Mugabe

Nelson Mandela, as he told me on more than one occasion, could not stand Robert Mugabe, who he regarded as totally uninterested in the welfare of his people and responsible for most of their suffering. He was in the habit of referring to him derisively as "Comrade Bob".



Asked, when he was no longer president, what should be done about Mugabe, Mandela said that he should be removed. When asked how, he replied: "If necessary, take up arms!" This earned him a rebuke from the Mbeki government, intent on pursuing "quiet diplomacy"...