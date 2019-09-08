Opinion
Cyril must learn: a little empathy goes a long way
08 September 2019 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa should take a leaf out of 39-year-old New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s book on the way she used a mixture of compassion, visible presence and firmness during the country’s worst terrorist attack in modern history in March this year, to give direction, restore calm and provide hope.
In a national crisis, the tone set by the country’s leader will determine if the crisis plunges the country into freefall, increases divisions and compounds feelings of hopelessness, or if it binds together the nation in a new resolve to do the right thing...
