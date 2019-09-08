Opinion
Don't dismiss the president, it's time to dream of smart cities and bullet trains
SA needs a clear focus and a sharing culture for an inclusive economy
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Following his state of the nation address earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of being a dreamer with no grasp on reality.
“I dream of a South Africa where the first entirely new city built in the democratic era rises, with skyscrapers, schools, universities, hospitals and factories,” Ramaphosa said in his speech...
