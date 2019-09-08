From democrat to despot: How Robert Mugabe went from liberator to tyrant

He was a hero of Africa's independence struggle, but his 37-year rule of Zimbabwe descended into oppression, corruption and incompetence

In 1934, when Robert Mugabe was 10 years old, his family was beset by a tragedy that would change the studious and quiet boy's life forever. His beloved eldest brother, Michael, died after accidentally drinking poison.



In the wake of the tragedy his father, a carpenter, abandoned the family, and to Robert fell the duty of providing solace to his grief-stricken and emotionally fragile mother, Bona...