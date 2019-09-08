Opinion & Analysis

Sunday Morning Assessment

Let's not waste another chance to save SA

08 September 2019 - 00:00 By Sunday Times

It happened in 2007 when the ANC ignored the chance to condemn Jacob Zuma to the life of rural obscurity he so richly deserved and instead made him its leader.

The same year, load-shedding struck for the first time. Eskom could have been fixed relatively easily then, but mismanagement and corruption took root instead. Load-shedding recurred as recently as March...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kingpins, thugs & bullets: Caryn Dolley tells REAL Cape Town's nightclub scene ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. ARRIE RAUTENBACH | Where to now for 'traditional' banks amid the big shift to ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | On gun deaths, we are the pot calling the kettle black Opinion & Analysis
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Gavin Watson’s death and our suspicions about it lay bare ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X