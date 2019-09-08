Sunday Morning Assessment

Let's not waste another chance to save SA

It happened in 2007 when the ANC ignored the chance to condemn Jacob Zuma to the life of rural obscurity he so richly deserved and instead made him its leader.



The same year, load-shedding struck for the first time. Eskom could have been fixed relatively easily then, but mismanagement and corruption took root instead. Load-shedding recurred as recently as March...