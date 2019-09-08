Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Mthombothi has strung together a tissue of lies about my political career

08 September 2019 - 00:00 By Mangosuthu Buthelezi

For decades Barney Mthombothi has made ex-cathedra statements, posturing as a custodian of free speech. Yet he resists the basic principle of audi alteram partem, which would reveal his deep dishonesty.

Pretending to report on my address to the IFP’s national conference, he has strung together a tissue of lies about my political career (“Little remorse or candour as Buthelezi steps down from IFP hot seat after a career of double dealing”, Sunday Times, September 1)...

