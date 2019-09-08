Editorial
President must prove he cares, not have feet of clay
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Who would want to be president of SA? It is not for the timid. And one certainly wouldn't do it for the money, given that executives at our state-owned entities earn as much, or more, than the man or woman who occupies the corner office at the Union Buildings.
It's not for praise or even gratitude from the masses, who are quick to blame and slow to understand just how difficult the top job is...
