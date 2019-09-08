Q&A with Mpiwa Mangwiro-Tsanga of Sonke Gender Justice

National outrage over the latest incidents of gender-based violence has led to more promises from the government. But will they be kept? Chris Barron asked Mpiwa Mangwiro-Tsanga of Sonke Gender Justice …

Has the government suddenly found the political will to deal with gender-based violence?



It’s very difficult to say. The promises that were made from time immemorial and even at the gender summit last year are yet to be fulfilled. Now we hear more promises. Resources were promised last year …..