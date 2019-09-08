Opinion

Why it makes sense to build the goddamned train

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

It may not be fair on a Sunday but I am going to introduce to you a concept in economics called secular stagnation. It might be what's wrong with us.



Secular stagnation is a Great Depression concept brought back to life in 2013 by Larry Summers, once Bill Clinton's treasury secretary. It describes the phenomenon of low economic growth despite the conditions being ideal for growth. Low interest rates, low inflation, low unemployment. Why can even advanced economies not grow faster? Where's the demand?..