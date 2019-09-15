Opinion

It's time to fight for climate justice

In SA, the climate crisis is already here. In the past year we have seen devastating impacts that brought home the reality of climate change. In KwaZulu-Natal, floods washed away homes and roads, killing more than 70, displacing nearly 1,500 people. The damage will cost about R1bn to repair.



In the Eastern Cape, continuing drought is ravaging the province, leaving many communities without access to water and posing a widespread threat to food security. In August, the University of Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu University had to close because of water shortages. Likewise, throughout the Karoo, a crippling drought is driving agriculture to the point of collapse...