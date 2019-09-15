Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

It's time to fight for climate justice

15 September 2019 - 00:01 By ZWELINZIMA VAVI and ALEX LENFERNA

In SA, the climate crisis is already here. In the past year we have seen devastating impacts that brought home the reality of climate change. In KwaZulu-Natal, floods washed away homes and roads, killing more than 70, displacing nearly 1,500 people. The damage will cost about R1bn to repair.

In the Eastern Cape, continuing drought is ravaging the province, leaving many communities without access to water and posing a widespread threat to food security. In August, the University of Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu University had to close because of water shortages. Likewise, throughout the Karoo, a crippling drought is driving agriculture to the point of collapse...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Let's not beat about the bush: Mugabe was the devil ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Don't dismiss the president, it's time to dream of smart cities and bullet ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. From democrat to despot: How Robert Mugabe went from liberator to tyrant Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  5. Comrade Bob to some ... how SA leaders saw Robert Mugabe Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X