Editorial

These Boks have more than a wing and a prayer

This year has been an immensely trying and painful one for South African sports, meaning all eyes now focus on the Springboks as they attempt to annex the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.



Unlike the other tournaments this year in which South African teams failed to cover themselves in glory, this is doable for Johan “Rassie” Erasmus and his 31-man crew. In the second year of his unprecedented six-year term, he’s laid a solid foundation along with some serious squad depth...