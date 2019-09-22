Obituary
Bavelile Hlongwa: Fighter for women, youth
Deputy minister cut down at age of 38
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car crash in Limpopo at the age of 38, was recently appointed as deputy minister of mineral resources and energy.
As an executive member of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and executive vice-chair of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), she had campaigned strongly for more and younger women in government, and against the culture of patriarchy in the ANC...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.