Bavelile Hlongwa: Fighter for women, youth

Deputy minister cut down at age of 38

22 September 2019 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Bavelile Hlongwa, who died in a car crash in Limpopo at the age of 38, was recently appointed as deputy minister of mineral resources and energy.

As an executive member of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and executive vice-chair of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), she had campaigned strongly for more and younger women in government, and against the culture of patriarchy in the ANC...

