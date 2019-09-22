Opinion

Business can't ignore pleas of women who fear to walk down the street or office corridors

It is now more than six years since Thomas Piketty published his magnus opus, Capital in the Twenty-First Century. The French economist penned a more than 700-page book about growing inequality and just how policymakers could help address a problem that’s seemingly spiralling out of control.



Since the book’s release, policymakers and businesses across the world have had to entertain the hard socioeconomic implications of rising asset prices while the nuts and bolts of the real economy continue to struggle to recover from the last global recession. Perhaps the turn towards bad politics across the globe, and here over the past decade, has been evidence of the consequences of this growing inequality and the perception that only a few are benefiting from the measly growth rates experienced...