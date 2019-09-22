Opinion
Leadership vacuum calls for a return to UDF-style activist trenches
Ramaphosa's failure to lead as SA faces a growing crisis means it is time for ordinary people to step up again and prevent a descent into disaster
22 September 2019 - 00:00
When Chris Hani was assassinated in 1993, Nelson Mandela addressed the nation on television. Mandela was not yet president, but he was undeniably presidential. In a crisis, Mandela was able to give real and effective leadership.
We saw something similar after the massacre at the two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand earlier this year. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was able to give decisive and effective leadership...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.