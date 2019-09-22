Opinion

Leadership vacuum calls for a return to UDF-style activist trenches

Ramaphosa's failure to lead as SA faces a growing crisis means it is time for ordinary people to step up again and prevent a descent into disaster

When Chris Hani was assassinated in 1993, Nelson Mandela addressed the nation on television. Mandela was not yet president, but he was undeniably presidential. In a crisis, Mandela was able to give real and effective leadership.



We saw something similar after the massacre at the two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand earlier this year. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was able to give decisive and effective leadership...