No tears for Mugabe

Veteran Zimbabwean journalist Basildon Peta reflects on the legacy of Robert Mugabe and the wrong-headedness of praising him as a liberation hero

I will be the first to admit that in his early tenure, Robert Mugabe did many good things.



Personally, coming from a poor family of 13 children, I would not have been educated had it not been for Mugabe’s early investment in expanding education and health care...