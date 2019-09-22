Editorial

Time for SA parents to start acting like the adults in the room

The Constitutional Court this week invited us to embrace positive parenting - and to leave behind an old-fashioned, abusive style of discipline - when it declared that the common law defence of reasonable and moderate parental chastisement is inconsistent with the constitution.



Research into the difference between discipline and punishment, as well as into child development, provides ample pointers to a better way of doing things. Better isn't always easier, but the rewards are greater...