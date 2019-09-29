Obituary
Ampie Muller: Academic who pioneered talks between Nats, ANC
Ground-breaking peacemaker spent decades mediating SA’s bloody conflicts
29 September 2019 - 00:00
Ampie Muller, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 88, used his internationally renowned skills in conflict resolution to get the apartheid government and the ANC in exile to begin talking to each other.
In 1984, in the face of deep scepticism and hostility, he and his close colleague, the noted Quaker peacemaker Professor HW van der Merwe, were the first Afrikaner academics to visit the ANC in Lusaka...
