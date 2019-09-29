TABLE TALK

Edwin Cameron: A pillar of social justice and judicial compassion

Justice Edwin Cameron has stepped down from the bench after 25 years. He will be remembered, among other things, for his role in the fight to allow ARV treatment for people with HIV/Aids

Just as poker players have habitual gestures that tell their opponents what cards they are likely to be holding, so too do most people favour words or phrases that reveal facets of their character. In Edwin Cameron’s case, these words are “I think”.



The recently retired Constitutional Court justice prefaces many statements with this phrase, not thoughtlessly, and not in the lazy way others rely on “basically” or “essentially” or “you know”, but as a deliberate caveat...