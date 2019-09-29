Book extract

Inside an MK mother's hell in detention with her child

Umkhonto we Sizwe's Western Cape operatives Shirley Gunn describes her ordeal in detention after she was arrested

The conditions were disgusting. The toilet was blocked and every time I flushed it, excrement rose out of the bowl and flooded the floor. It was midwinter and freezing. The policewoman guarding me sat in the passage on the other side of the yard and our hospital-style metal bed was positioned in line with the open door so she could observe us.



The shower water in the uncovered yard was icy cold. I tried to maintain some sort of routine with a toddler in this filthy concrete environment, washing nappies and singing songs. Haroon had complete trust in me and in the few adults he knew in the underground, but we were now at the mercy of the enemy...