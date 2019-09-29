Obituary

Jacques Chirac: French leader stained by corruption

Jacques Chirac, who died on Thursday at the age of 86, was a charismatic giant of French postwar politics whose popular touch gave him enduring appeal to voters, even after a conviction for corruption.



Twice elected head of state, in 1995 and 2002, his 12 years in the Élysée Palace made him France’s second-longest serving president after his predecessor, François Mitterrand...