Opinion
Maybe foreign business curb is ANC's sacrificial lamb
29 September 2019 - 00:03
On any given day you would have to give it to the ANC. You can almost bet that whenever it has to make a decision about the economy, about the greater prosperity or otherwise of its people, the wealth of the nation it rules, it'll stuff it up.
Next month there are going to be three opportunities to prove me wrong. First, next week, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has to give President Cyril Ramaphosa a shortlist of three names from which to choose a new chief executive for Eskom. The smart money will be on the name they can most easily push around...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.