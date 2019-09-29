Only we can prevent humanity’s headlong stampede into oblivion

With so much greed and corruption, collective action and a change in behaviour can help avert human annihilation

The latest media frenzy? Climate change. It’s only taken our media a decade to wake up. But media largely ignore the root of the problem and fail to analyse the only thing that can actually save our world: the need to change The System.



We need to turn most of what we take for granted upside down. Our social compact has been broken by serial trust failures by the governors of our political and economic life...