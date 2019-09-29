Editorial

Send us a sign that the government is serious about SA's growth crisis

The leaders of some of SA's top companies met President Cyril Ramaphosa this week and urged him to act now to kick-start our ailing economy. The president is clearly listening, but will he act?



The cost of inaction is rising daily as the economy languishes. This is the longest downturn on record. SA's economy has been growing at a slower pace than its population for some time now, so living standards are falling all round...