Editorial
Send us a sign that the government is serious about SA's growth crisis
29 September 2019 - 00:05
The leaders of some of SA's top companies met President Cyril Ramaphosa this week and urged him to act now to kick-start our ailing economy. The president is clearly listening, but will he act?
The cost of inaction is rising daily as the economy languishes. This is the longest downturn on record. SA's economy has been growing at a slower pace than its population for some time now, so living standards are falling all round...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.