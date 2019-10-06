Opinion
Grade 9 certificate will help kids go further, not kick them out
It will shift some of the matric focus to the crucial years just before 40% of kids actually drop out — and give them a certificate that means something
06 October 2019 - 00:00
An Achilles heel of education restructuring since the 1994 democratic transition has been the lag in public understanding of features of the changes. Familiar terms and concepts have been replaced by perplexing terminology and acronyms.
This was starkly visible in the public outrage this week which incorrectly equated the introduction of a national grade 9 examination (the general education certificate, or GEC) to a large number of grade 9 learners “exiting” the system and thus abandoning further education and training opportunities...
