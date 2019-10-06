Opinion

Is Nedlac the ideal forum to forge a new agenda for growth?

Employment will be the mainspring of economic inclusion

The time has come for a new agenda for sustainable change, for the sake of our nation and its people. As the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), we must ask if we are capable of being a catalyst for that. Are we fit for purpose or should we be consigned to the scrapheap of history?



Nedlac is the apex forum where our various constituencies meet. Crucial social compacts and agreements have been developed and formalised since its inception, bringing about tangible improvements in the material conditions of South Africans...