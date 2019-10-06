Jessye Norman: Larger-than-life diva

Jessye Norman, who has died aged 74, ranked at the pinnacle of the operatic pantheon as an authentic dramatic soprano superstar, combining a sumptuous sound with a majestic stage presence.



Hailed as a “once-in-a-generation singer”, she had a huge voice that could fill the grandest of auditoriums with breathtaking ease, losing nothing in beauty of tone or passion of performance...