Opinion
Most governments are thick, but some spectacularly so
06 October 2019 - 00:04
It is hard, sometimes, to find the right words to describe the madness of governments. Most are stupid and slow. Ours can be spectacularly thick. Not long ago it contrived to force the resignation of Mark Barnes, the only CEO in 25 years to leave the Post Office in better shape than he found it.
Barnes had a vision for the Post Office and Postbank (a wreck of a thing whose deposits the regular Post Office used to raid to pay salaries), and the experience and balls to make it happen...
