Opinion
Q&A with DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi on the state of the party
Accusations and counter accusations have been flying between a group of DA MPs and party leader Mmusi Maimane. Chris Barron asked party spokesperson Solly Malatsi …
06 October 2019 - 00:00
Is the DA in crisis?
There’s no doubt that we’re going through a very difficult time...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.