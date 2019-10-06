Editorial

Ray of hope in a social media campaign

Hundreds of thousands of South Africans seem to have rediscovered their zest for life in this troubled country through stories of compassion, kindness and hope in everyday life.



The social media phenomenon #ImStaying, started by former Cape Town estate agent Jarette Petzer on Facebook, has garnered half-a-million members in less than a month. The hashtag is a response to gatvol locals packing for Perth...