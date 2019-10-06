Obituary

Sir Michael Edwardes: SA-born UK trade-unions buster

Eastern Cape boykie laid ground for Thatcher's hardline approach

Michael Edwardes, who has died at the age of 88, was a pugnacious and abrasive South African who in the 1970s and ’80s became the highest-profile, most controversial business leader in the UK.



He turned round the bankrupt state-owned carmaker British Leyland, revolutionised the country’s industrial relations, taught prime minister Margaret Thatcher how to face down militant trade union bosses and led the largest hostile takeover bid in UK corporate history on behalf of Harry Oppenheimer...