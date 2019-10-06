Editorial

Tito Mboweni's bold economic philosophy slowly gains traction in his party

Tito Mboweni was mocked for rocking up for an ANC press conference in worn shoes. He looked uninterested throughout the post-executive committee briefing, but he shouldn't be. From the look of things, his bold economic philosophy is starting to gain traction in the governing party.



This is a good thing, because if there is consensus on economic direction in the ANC, we might finally see the kind of action that brings structural changes to our macroeconomic framework...