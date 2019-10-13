Opinion & Analysis

CARTOON | Karma captures Zuma, Myeni and Guptas

13 October 2019 - 00:00 By Brandan Reynolds



Both former president Jacob Zuma and former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni face court battles, while the US Treasury announced sanctions on Atul and Ajay Gupta and their associate Salim Essa this week.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | It’s hard to see the wisdom of the chief justice inserting ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Most governments are thick, but some spectacularly so Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | You’re right Ace, a Dlamini-Zuma victory would have been ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X