CARTOON | Karma captures Zuma, Myeni and Guptas
13 October 2019 - 00:00
Both former president Jacob Zuma and former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni face court battles, while the US Treasury announced sanctions on Atul and Ajay Gupta and their associate Salim Essa this week.
