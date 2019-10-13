Opinion

DA’s woes, and those of the ANC, show it’s time for centrists to realign

The DA’s internal strife is largely a result of its having become too broad a church — much like the ANC. New leaps of faith may now be required

For political parties, the old adage “nothing succeeds like success” is so true. When you win, keep on winning and expand your electoral base, you’re on top of the world.



But, when you shed support and lose parliamentary seats, internal divisions are unleashed as personality clashes and the hunt for scapegoats dominate the discourse. And that’s largely the story of the DA, which is now in danger of a meltdown...