Editorial

Flurry of activity on state capture gives hope

The imposition of sanctions on the Guptas and their associate by the US government is an indictment of our law enforcement agencies.



The US treasury department on Thursday announced sanctions against the three Gupta brothers, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, and their associate Salim Essa for their roles in a sophisticated scheme that siphoned billions of rands from the public coffers during president Jacob Zuma’s administration...