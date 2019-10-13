Obituary

Ginger Baker: Brilliant, wild and nasty rock drummer

Founder of Cream famed for his talent but seen as 'authentically horrible'

Ginger Baker, who has died in Kent, England, at the age of 80, was a legendary rock drummer and founder member of the bands Cream and Blind Faith, who lived in SA for 13 years and behaved despicably.



He built a polo ranch in the picturesque Western Cape village of Tulbagh and quickly became its most infamous resident. He was disliked by just about everyone who had anything to do with him...