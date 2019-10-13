Table Talk

New IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa is following in the footsteps of royalty

Velenkosini Hlabisa, the second leader in the IFP’s existence, plans to build a national profile for the party beyond his KwaZulu-Natal power base — and enrol for a law degree next year, writes Zimasa Matiwane

Velenkosini Hlabisa has the unenviable task of trying to fill shoes worn for a very long time by a larger-than-life presence, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.



Hlabisa, 54, was recently elected leader of the IFP, the fourth-largest political party in SA. This seat of power has only ever been held by one man. Many would be daunted by this, but Hlabisa seemed calm and self-assured when we visited him at IFP headquarters in Durban. He appeared ready to begin the huge task of ushering in a new era for the IFP...