Opinion & Analysis

Q&A with Civil Aviation Authority safety operations executive Simon Segwabe

Questions have been raised about the safety of SAA planes after a Mango plane nose-dived. Chris Barron asked Simon Segwabe, executive aviation safety operations at the Civil Aviation Authority ...

13 October 2019 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

How closely do you monitor SAA Technical (SAAT) standards?

We conduct renewal and surveillance audits...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | It’s hard to see the wisdom of the chief justice inserting ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Sunday Times Politics Weekly Opinion & Analysis
  3. PETER BRUCE | Most governments are thick, but some spectacularly so Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | You’re right Ace, a Dlamini-Zuma victory would have been ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
Ramaphosa on GBV, Eskom and xenophobia at NCOP
X