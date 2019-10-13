Editorial
The case for legal regulation of hard drugs is compelling
A system whereby users can get clean drugs would cut the risks
13 October 2019 - 00:05
Let us count the ways in which illicit drugs have bad outcomes. They fuel violence. They induce women and girls to sell their bodies to pay for their drug habits. They encourage theft.
They fund organised crime. They facilitate the corruption of police officers. They trap vulnerable people in the criminal justice system. They expose users to violent criminals...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.