The periodic table celebrates 150 years - but what is SA's connection to it?
For 150 years, the periodic table has served as the blueprint for everything that exists, and South Africa has a deep connection to this treasure map. Tanya Farber exposes us to the elements
13 October 2019 - 00:00
For some, it’s a map of boredom in a double science lesson on a Friday afternoon. For others, it’s the only true masterpiece in the world because it makes sense of that world, creating order out of chaos.
For the late Primo Levi, Holocaust survivor and author, it was the inspiration for a collection of short stories simply called Il Sistema Periodica, a book in which each chapter was named after an element...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.