The periodic table celebrates 150 years - but what is SA's connection to it?

For 150 years, the periodic table has served as the blueprint for everything that exists, and South Africa has a deep connection to this treasure map. Tanya Farber exposes us to the elements

For some, it’s a map of boredom in a double science lesson on a Friday afternoon. For others, it’s the only true masterpiece in the world because it makes sense of that world, creating order out of chaos.



For the late Primo Levi, Holocaust survivor and author, it was the inspiration for a collection of short stories simply called Il Sistema Periodica, a book in which each chapter was named after an element...