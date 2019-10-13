Opinion

You’re right Ace, a Dlamini-Zuma victory would have been good. Here’s why

One has to hand it to Ace Magashule, the corrupt and roguish secretary-general of the ANC: he doesn’t beat about the bush. Unlike our president, his arch nemesis, he’s neither timid nor apologetic. He speaks his mind. A lot of what he says is a load of old codswallop but he never leaves you in any doubt of what he means.



Last week, addressing exuberant young comrades in Pretoria, he didn’t mince his words either. His preference, he said, would have been to serve an ANC led by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. That defeat still rankles, it seems...