Opinion
You’re right Ace, a Dlamini-Zuma victory would have been good. Here’s why
13 October 2019 - 00:04
One has to hand it to Ace Magashule, the corrupt and roguish secretary-general of the ANC: he doesn’t beat about the bush. Unlike our president, his arch nemesis, he’s neither timid nor apologetic. He speaks his mind. A lot of what he says is a load of old codswallop but he never leaves you in any doubt of what he means.
Last week, addressing exuberant young comrades in Pretoria, he didn’t mince his words either. His preference, he said, would have been to serve an ANC led by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. That defeat still rankles, it seems...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.