Obituary
Elijah Cummings: Scourge of Trump in US congress
20 October 2019 - 00:00
US Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings, who has died at the age of 68, was at the centre of the Trump impeachment inquiry.
The veteran Baltimore representative died in a hospital in his home city “due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges”, his office said...
