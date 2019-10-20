Opinion
Energy plan helps end uncertainty - but lacks power to spark necessary changes
The commitment to least-cost energy has been broken
20 October 2019 - 00:03
One of our afflictions over the past decade has been policy uncertainty. and it's perhaps been most damaging with regard to our energy situation, which at the moment has us experiencing load-shedding once again.
In the first quarter, our unexpected plunge into darkness contributed to a 3.2% slump in growth and has ensured that once again we face another year where SA will report growth below 1%. Let's hope that this time the damage won't be as bad...
