Opinion

Eskom needs to be taken to its real leader

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

Because Eskom is so secretive it is a sitting duck when things go wrong.



Chris Yelland, a responsible commentator, on Wednesday tweeted the following causes of the latest round of power cuts: six Eskom units were down with boiler-tube leaks; one unit at the Koeberg nuclear plant was down for refuelling; a conveyor belt feeding coal to Medupi and there were "technical problems" at Grootvlei...