Opinion
Eskom needs to be taken to its real leader
20 October 2019 - 00:03
Because Eskom is so secretive it is a sitting duck when things go wrong.
Chris Yelland, a responsible commentator, on Wednesday tweeted the following causes of the latest round of power cuts: six Eskom units were down with boiler-tube leaks; one unit at the Koeberg nuclear plant was down for refuelling; a conveyor belt feeding coal to Medupi and there were "technical problems" at Grootvlei...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.